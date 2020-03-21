Sign up
Photo 2532
Piers reflected in the river
Our quarantine time is now over. Used the fine weather to take a walk along the river with good distance to others.
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
1
0
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
3661
photos
231
followers
229
following
693% complete
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
river
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
julia
ace
Stunning image..
March 21st, 2020
