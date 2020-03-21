Previous
Next
Piers reflected in the river by elisasaeter
Photo 2532

Piers reflected in the river

Our quarantine time is now over. Used the fine weather to take a walk along the river with good distance to others.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Stunning image..
March 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise