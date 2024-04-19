Previous
Crocus by elisasaeter
Photo 3595

Crocus

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
984% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
Great details
April 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful flower and focus
April 19th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lovely - the petals look almost transparent.
April 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
April 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise