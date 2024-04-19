Sign up
Photo 3595
Crocus
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
5
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
17th April 2024 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
purple
,
flower
,
spring
,
crocus
,
natur
Kate
ace
Great details
April 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful flower and focus
April 19th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lovely - the petals look almost transparent.
April 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
April 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 19th, 2024
