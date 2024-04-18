Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3594
Anemone
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3594
photos
192
followers
186
following
984% complete
View this month »
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
17th April 2024 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
anemone
gloria jones
ace
Lovely.
April 18th, 2024
Barb
ace
Pretty capture of this single blossom
April 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close