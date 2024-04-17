Previous
Rhododendron by elisasaeter
Rhododendron

Took the camera out again today. This time to Ringve botanical garden. It has started to bloom a little there.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
April 17th, 2024  
