Previous
Next
Turkey and roosters by elisasaeter
Photo 2593

Turkey and roosters

Some have large birds in their garden in the city. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise