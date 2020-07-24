Previous
Next
Evening in Brønnøysund by elisasaeter
Photo 2650

Evening in Brønnøysund

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
726% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
What gorgeous country you live near. This is a beautiful land/seascape.
July 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise