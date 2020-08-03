Sign up
Discuss
Troll Wall ( Trollveggen )
The Troll Wall is the tallest vertical rock face in Europe, about 1,100 metres (3,600 ft) from its base to the summit of its highest point. At its steepest, the summit ridge overhangs the base of the wall by nearly 50 metres (160 ft).
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3793
photos
231
followers
228
following
728% complete
View this month »
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
Views
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
holiday
,
summer
,
wall
,
troll
,
norway
