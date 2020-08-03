Previous
Troll Wall ( Trollveggen ) by elisasaeter
Troll Wall ( Trollveggen )

The Troll Wall is the tallest vertical rock face in Europe, about 1,100 metres (3,600 ft) from its base to the summit of its highest point. At its steepest, the summit ridge overhangs the base of the wall by nearly 50 metres (160 ft).
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
