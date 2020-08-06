Previous
Next
Lighthouse by elisasaeter
Photo 2663

Lighthouse

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
729% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful scene - great colour tones and textures in the rocks , and a lovely pop of red in the roof of the lighthouse - a great pov and composition !
August 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise