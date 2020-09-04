Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2685
From our trip to Røros
The old houses in Røros. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
1
0
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3818
photos
227
followers
224
following
735% complete
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
15th August 2020 12:50pm
Monica
Beautiful view!
September 4th, 2020
