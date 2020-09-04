Previous
From our trip to Røros by elisasaeter
Photo 2685

From our trip to Røros

The old houses in Røros. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Photo Details

Monica
Beautiful view!
September 4th, 2020  
