Photo 2875
Common guillemot
Me, my daughters and my cousin took a boat out to a bird island to photograph the birds there. It was a great experience.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
4008
photos
216
followers
215
following
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
22nd June 2021 12:38pm
Tags
bird
,
holiday
,
summer
,
common
,
guillemot
,
lomvi
Kate
ace
They look to have big feet. Is the white by the eye a marking to indicate sex or juvenile?
June 26th, 2021
Shepherdman
Nice shot
June 26th, 2021
RonM
ace
Lovely birds. Strange eye lines on some. What is the difference?
June 26th, 2021
