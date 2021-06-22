Previous
Common guillemot by elisasaeter
Photo 2875

Common guillemot

Me, my daughters and my cousin took a boat out to a bird island to photograph the birds there. It was a great experience.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
Elisabeth Sæter

I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Kate ace
They look to have big feet. Is the white by the eye a marking to indicate sex or juvenile?
June 26th, 2021  
Shepherdman
Nice shot
June 26th, 2021  
RonM ace
Lovely birds. Strange eye lines on some. What is the difference?
June 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
