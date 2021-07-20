Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2895
Uttakleiv beach
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
4028
photos
216
followers
215
following
793% complete
View this month »
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
6th July 2021 8:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
beach
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
seascape
Lynda McG
ace
Beautiful and like the leading line - fav
July 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close