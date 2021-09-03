Sign up
Photo 2933
Limnanthes douglasii ( poached egg plant )
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
2
1
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
4066
photos
215
followers
213
following
Tags
white
,
nature
,
plant
,
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
egg
,
summer
,
poached
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic details, clarity
September 3rd, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's so beautiful!
September 3rd, 2021
