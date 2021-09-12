Sign up
Photo 2942
Kristiansten Fortress and Nidaros Cathedral
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
1
0
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
4075
photos
215
followers
213
following
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
11th September 2021 11:12am
Tags
nature
,
cathedral
,
landscape
,
autumn
,
cityscape
,
fortress
,
trondheim
Judith Johnson
Oh yes I remember it well. We walked all around there. Great shot
September 12th, 2021
