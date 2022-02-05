Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3022
Piers reflected in the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
4155
photos
211
followers
209
following
827% complete
View this month »
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
3rd February 2022 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
winter
,
river
,
piers
,
trondheim
Margaret Brown
ace
Love the reflections
February 5th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb !
February 5th, 2022
Pat Thacker
Super colours and reflections, fav.
February 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close