Previous
Next
Hamarøyskaftet by elisasaeter
Photo 3061

Hamarøyskaftet

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
838% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Such a beautiful natural sculpture.
April 5th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
A wonderful view!
April 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise