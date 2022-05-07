Previous
Next
Happy Birthday by elisasaeter
Photo 3093

Happy Birthday

Our youngest daughter turns 25 today.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
847% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise