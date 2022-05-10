Sign up
Photo 3095
Kristiansten Fortress
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
7
1
365
iPhone 11
10th May 2022 7:25pm
Tags
nature
,
spring
,
landscape
,
fortress
,
trondheim
Judith Johnson
Oh I think we went there - lovely place
May 10th, 2022
