Martagon lily by elisasaeter
Photo 3146

Martagon lily

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway.
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wonderful dof.
July 7th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
July 7th, 2022  
