Previous
Next
Klokkarstua by elisasaeter
Photo 3153

Klokkarstua

This is my father - in - law’s chilhodd home. We’ve been her this weekend for a family reunion
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise