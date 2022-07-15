Previous
Next
Sætervika by elisasaeter
Photo 3154

Sætervika

Sætervika is the place where my father-in-law came from. This weekend there was a cousin meeting for my husband and the families were also present. My husband has 16 cousins and there were 12 who were present with or without their family
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
864% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
Lovely view
July 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise