Photo 3154
Sætervika
Sætervika is the place where my father-in-law came from. This weekend there was a cousin meeting for my husband and the families were also present. My husband has 16 cousins and there were 12 who were present with or without their family
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
1
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
15th July 2022 10:44am
Tags
nature
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
seascape
,
sætervika
Kate
ace
Lovely view
July 18th, 2022
