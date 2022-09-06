Previous
Next
Yellow flower by elisasaeter
Photo 3200

Yellow flower

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
876% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice and bright !
September 6th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
So cheerful and bright
September 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise