Previous
Next
Piers reflected in the river by elisasaeter
Photo 3238

Piers reflected in the river

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
887% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful reflections.
October 19th, 2022  
Milanie ace
They make wonderful reflections and such rich color
October 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning reflections!
October 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise