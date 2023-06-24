Sign up
Photo 3430
Ustu Knekten
Dole stallion Ustu Knekten was let loose in the mountains with his mares for the next couple of months.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
8
6
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Karen
ace
Magnificent! Wow, this is gorgeous - what a fantastic horse! Brilliant capture, with great greenery in the background. I love the mane in movement as the horse gallops around.
June 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture of this amazing and proud stallion.
June 26th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture...love his flying mane and tail
June 26th, 2023
Barb
ace
Amazing photo, Elizabeth! Award-worthy!
June 26th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
He's beautiful!
June 26th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Terrific shot
June 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning shot of a beautiful animal ! fav
June 26th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful shot!
June 26th, 2023
