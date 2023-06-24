Previous
Ustu Knekten by elisasaeter
Photo 3430

Ustu Knekten

Dole stallion Ustu Knekten was let loose in the mountains with his mares for the next couple of months.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway.
Karen ace
Magnificent! Wow, this is gorgeous - what a fantastic horse! Brilliant capture, with great greenery in the background. I love the mane in movement as the horse gallops around.
June 26th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture of this amazing and proud stallion.
June 26th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture...love his flying mane and tail
June 26th, 2023  
Barb ace
Amazing photo, Elizabeth! Award-worthy!
June 26th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
He's beautiful!
June 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Terrific shot
June 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning shot of a beautiful animal ! fav
June 26th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful shot!
June 26th, 2023  
