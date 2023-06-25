Sign up
Previous
Photo 3431
You and me ?
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
4
5
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
3431
photos
195
followers
192
following
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
24th June 2023 1:19pm
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
horse
,
summer
,
loose
,
dole
,
stallion
Corinne C
ace
These horses are stunning!
June 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
June 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Fantastic capture!
June 27th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wow, what a capture. Favourite
June 27th, 2023
