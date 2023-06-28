Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3432
A foal with her mother
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3432
photos
195
followers
192
following
940% complete
View this month »
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
24th June 2023 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
horse
,
summer
,
loose
,
dole
Judith Johnson
ace
Delightful
June 28th, 2023
*lynn
ace
sweet capture of these beauties ... great timing Elisabeth
June 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
Absolutely gorgeous! I have seldom seen such beautiful horses.
June 28th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful! The horse is beautiful and the foal is adorable!
June 28th, 2023
carol white
ace
A beautiful capture.Fav😊
June 28th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful capture
June 28th, 2023
Kate
ace
A wonderful sight...I guess they have been branded by the owners
June 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close