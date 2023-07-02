Sign up
Previous
Photo 3436
Beaver
Went to the woods last night to see if we found any beavers. We found 2 beavers.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
6
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
1st July 2023 10:18pm
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
woods
,
summer
,
beaver
Diana
ace
A wonderful find and capture, I have never seen one before.
July 2nd, 2023
carol white
ace
A super find and capture
July 2nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww so cute!
July 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful find and capture!
July 2nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific closeup.
July 2nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a fantastic capture
July 2nd, 2023
