Beaver by elisasaeter
Beaver

Went to the woods last night to see if we found any beavers. We found 2 beavers.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Diana ace
A wonderful find and capture, I have never seen one before.
July 2nd, 2023  
carol white ace
A super find and capture
July 2nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww so cute!
July 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful find and capture!
July 2nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific closeup.
July 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a fantastic capture
July 2nd, 2023  
