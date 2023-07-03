Sign up
Previous
Photo 3437
Atnsjøen
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
2
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
3437
photos
195
followers
192
following
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
24th June 2023 9:57pm
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
trees
,
landscape
,
lake
,
seascape
Diana
ace
Such a magical capture and moody scene.
July 3rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Stunning!
July 3rd, 2023
