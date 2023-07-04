Previous
31-year anniversary by elisasaeter
31-year anniversary

31 years since I got married in my mother's wedding dress from 1965.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful photo of your wedding day - Congratulations and best wishes on yor anniversary!
July 4th, 2023  
