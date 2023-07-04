Sign up
Photo 3438
31-year anniversary
31 years since I got married in my mother's wedding dress from 1965.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Tags
me
anniversary
wedding
husband
wife
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful photo of your wedding day - Congratulations and best wishes on yor anniversary!
July 4th, 2023
