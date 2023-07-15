Previous
Peony by elisasaeter
Peony

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and tones.
July 15th, 2023  
