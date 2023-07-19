Sign up
Previous
Photo 3452
Pink flower
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
5
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3452
photos
195
followers
192
following
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
Tags
nature
,
green
,
flower
,
macro
,
pink
,
summer
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 19th, 2023
Kate
ace
Beautiful dog-rose
July 19th, 2023
carol white
ace
Lovely
July 19th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful
July 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delicate and beautiful !
July 19th, 2023
