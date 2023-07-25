Previous
Lily by elisasaeter
Lily

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous - fav
July 25th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful!
July 25th, 2023  
