Photo 3781
The piers in Trondheim
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3781
photos
185
followers
179
following
Tags
nature
bridge
river
autumn
benches
piers
trondheim
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 8th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
November 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
November 8th, 2024
