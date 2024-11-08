Previous
The piers in Trondheim by elisasaeter
Photo 3781

The piers in Trondheim

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1035% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
November 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
November 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise