Photo 3468
Efjord Bridge
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
bridge
mountain
river
holiday
landscape
summer
seascape
fjord
Diane
ace
A great view!
August 6th, 2023
