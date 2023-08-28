Previous
Saltstraumen by elisasaeter
Photo 3486

Saltstraumen

Saltstraumen is a small strait with one of the strongest tidal currents in the world. It is located in the municipality of Bodø in Nordland county, Norway.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
955% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Wow! Lots of swirls in different directions! Quite a dangerous place. Makes a great photo though!
August 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
August 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise