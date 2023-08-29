Previous
A big and a small dog by elisasaeter
Photo 3487

A big and a small dog

My cousin's dogs Bamse ( Teddy ) and Raja. A Samoyed dog and a Pomeranian dog.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
955% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! so wonderful and cute! fav
August 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise