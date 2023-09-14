Sign up
Photo 3500
Godøystraumen
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3500
photos
193
followers
190
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
15th August 2023 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
landscape
,
summer
,
seascape
,
holliday
Suzanne
ace
How lovely! Memories of scenes such as this when I was last in Scandinavia. Back to Sweden in March to visit family and I am so looking forward to it.
September 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful tranquil scene . Fav
September 14th, 2023
