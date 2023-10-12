Sign up
Previous
Photo 3516
Autumn along the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
9
6
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3516
photos
194
followers
190
following
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
Views
15
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
11th October 2023 11:32am
Tags
nature
,
cathedral
,
river
,
landscape
,
autumn
,
seascape
,
trondheim
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - perfect reflections ! fav
October 12th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Such a stunning view of the spire surrounded by the Autumn trees
October 12th, 2023
amyK
ace
Beautiful
October 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 12th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Beautiful reflection
October 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely reflections
October 12th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
October 12th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Beautiful scene.
October 12th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Gorgeous time of year for such photos as this
October 12th, 2023
365 Project
close