Previous
The piers reflected in the river by elisasaeter
Photo 3519

The piers reflected in the river

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
964% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely and colourful reflections !
October 15th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Nice and calm, love the reflections!
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise