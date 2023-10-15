Sign up
Photo 3519
The piers reflected in the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
nature
reflections
river
autumn
seascape
piers
trondheim
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely and colourful reflections !
October 15th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Nice and calm, love the reflections!
October 15th, 2023
