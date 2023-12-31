Previous
Happy New Year by elisasaeter
Happy New Year

Still lacking the motivation to take the camera out to photograph. But my mobile is always with me. So if I find a motive when I'm out and about, I'll post a picture here.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy New Year, Elisabeth!
December 31st, 2023  
Elise ace
That is a gorgeous reflection, and you are standing in exactly the right place. Happy New Year to you too!
December 31st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful shot...Happy New Year, Elisabeth.
December 31st, 2023  
