Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3529
Happy New Year
Still lacking the motivation to take the camera out to photograph. But my mobile is always with me. So if I find a motive when I'm out and about, I'll post a picture here.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3529
photos
189
followers
185
following
966% complete
View this month »
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
31st December 2023 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
winter
,
river
,
piers
,
trondheim
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy New Year, Elisabeth!
December 31st, 2023
Elise
ace
That is a gorgeous reflection, and you are standing in exactly the right place. Happy New Year to you too!
December 31st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful shot...Happy New Year, Elisabeth.
December 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close