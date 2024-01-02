Sign up
Photo 3531
Old city bridge and the piers
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3531
photos
190
followers
186
following
Tags
nature
,
bridge
,
winter
,
river
,
city
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
Rob Z
ace
What a beautiful composition.
January 2nd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely scene and light
January 2nd, 2024
