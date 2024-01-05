Sign up
Photo 3534
Lots of ice in the river
Discovered that there was a lot of ice in the river today. It is not usual to have so much ice in the river.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
nature
ice
winter
river
cold
piers
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow your water usually looks like a mirror, the way the ice is all broken up looks amazing
January 5th, 2024
