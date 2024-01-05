Previous
Lots of ice in the river by elisasaeter
Photo 3534

Lots of ice in the river

Discovered that there was a lot of ice in the river today. It is not usual to have so much ice in the river.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow your water usually looks like a mirror, the way the ice is all broken up looks amazing
January 5th, 2024  
