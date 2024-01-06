Previous
Close-up of the ice by elisasaeter
Close-up of the ice

The reason for all the ice is that there has been a block of ice further up the river that has come down. And it has been very cold for a long time now.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Liz Gooster
Looks really cold! Fascinating shapes & textures.
January 6th, 2024  
Shepherdman
Fascinating image
January 6th, 2024  
