Previous
Photo 3535
Close-up of the ice
The reason for all the ice is that there has been a block of ice further up the river that has come down. And it has been very cold for a long time now.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
2
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
nature
,
ice
,
winter
,
river
,
cold
,
trondheim
Liz Gooster
Looks really cold! Fascinating shapes & textures.
January 6th, 2024
Shepherdman
Fascinating image
January 6th, 2024
