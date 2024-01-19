Sign up
Previous
Photo 3542
Nidaros Cathedral
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
2
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3542
photos
194
followers
189
following
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
15th January 2024 11:21am
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
winter
,
cathedral
,
river
,
seascape
,
trondheim
FBailey
ace
Beautiful view
January 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! fav
January 19th, 2024
