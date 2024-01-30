Previous
Calm before the storm by elisasaeter
Photo 3543

Calm before the storm

It is quiet today, but tomorrow we will get a lot of wind. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
would be great to see the same photo in the wind
January 30th, 2024  
carol white ace
Lovely scenery and reflections
January 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful scenic shot !
January 30th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful, love your pov
January 30th, 2024  
