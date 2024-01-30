Sign up
Previous
Photo 3543
Calm before the storm
It is quiet today, but tomorrow we will get a lot of wind. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
4
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
30th January 2024 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
cathedral
,
river
,
seascape
,
trondheim
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
would be great to see the same photo in the wind
January 30th, 2024
carol white
ace
Lovely scenery and reflections
January 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful scenic shot !
January 30th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful, love your pov
January 30th, 2024
