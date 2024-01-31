Sign up
Photo 3544
Nidelva
Another picture from the river yesterday. Now it's windy outside and it's raining. Best to stay inside.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
30th January 2024 2:39pm
Tags
nature
reflection
winter
river
seascape
trondheim
Suzanne
ace
Gorgeous
January 31st, 2024
