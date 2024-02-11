Previous
Pink tulip by elisasaeter
Photo 3545

Pink tulip

I've had the flu so there haven't been any pictures for a while. Today is Mother's Day in Norway. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
971% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Pretty & Springlike.
February 11th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
a breath of fresh spring air.
February 11th, 2024  
Bec ace
Hope you’re feeling better. Beautiful shot
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise