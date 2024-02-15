Previous
Nidaros Cathedral by elisasaeter
Nidaros Cathedral

Went to town after visiting my brother in the hospital. He had a heart attack yesterday. He is doing well.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 15th, 2024  
