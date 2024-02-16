Sign up
Previous
Photo 3548
The piers in Trondheim
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
14th February 2024 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
winter
,
river
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely pov and scene !
February 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 16th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful
February 16th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Love the repetition colours and reflections!
February 16th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A lovely winter scene.
February 16th, 2024
