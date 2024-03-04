Previous
The piers and Nidaros Cathedral reflected in the river by elisasaeter
Photo 3557

The piers and Nidaros Cathedral reflected in the river

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
974% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like the way the light wind is affecting the reflections
March 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise