Photo 3556
Bakke bru
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3556
photos
195
followers
189
following
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
3rd March 2024 12:45pm
nature
bridge
spring
river
city
seascape
piers
